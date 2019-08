Atterrissage d’urgence d’un avion russe : aucun mort à déplorer, les pilotes décorés

Liveuamap ✔ @Liveuamap

#Russia: A-321 of Ural airlines crashlanded near Zhukovskiy of Moscow region after bird strike. 10 wounded. Piliots managed to land a plane in the field https://russia.liveuamap.com/en/2019/15-august-a321-of-ural-airlines-crashlanded-near-zhukovskiy …