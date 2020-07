Six nouvelles études montrent que l’hydroxychloroquine peut sauver des vies dans la lutte contre le COVID-19

Why does the Pentagon need bioweapons labs in Ukraine?

Why? – in order to ‘protect us against terrorists’ of course. And that is the greatest fear of the inhabitants of the village Shelkostantsia where the US will be fighting with ‘the danger of the spread of biological weapons’. What does that mean? – probably that the US, as in case of the ‘defense against … Continue reading Why does the Pentagon need bioweapons labs in Ukraine?

Thought Crime Radio