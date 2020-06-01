A la Une

Des tonnes de Preuves : Suprémacistes blancs, Proud Boys, Police, tous les faux manifestants payés exposés

Posted le 1 juin 2020 par mirastnews in Etats-Unis, International // 0 Comments

Les manifestants disent que les Proud Boys sont les plus violents, attendant que Trump les appelle terroristes … et se demandant qui les dirige et les paie

VT trouve un mélange intéressant et maintenant les preuves affluent. Les manifestants portent des instructions imprimées, les faux manifestants, ceux avec du paintball ou du matériel SWAT, les Proud Boys, les types anti-verrouillage de DeVos-Prince payés et les blancs Suprémacistes.

Derrière eux, les chefs d’équipe de l’École du renseignement de l’armée des Etats-Unis d’Amérique et les équipes de la «Gladiator School» de Steve Bannon ont reçu de l’argent MAGA / MEGA du Kosher Nostra. Regardez ce flic de Minneapolis briser les fenêtres d’Auto Zone, comme le souligne Kevin Barrett, formé à ces tactiques par les Israéliens:

J-Mo. 🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 @javimorillo

This video was removed from YouTube. It shows exactly who broke windows at AutoZone. Please retweet and help identify the instigator.

2,545

2,797 people are talking about this

Keith Ellison

@keithellison

 ·

This man doesn’t look like any civil rights protestor I have ever seen. Looks like a provocateur. Can anyone ID him? “Suspicious Man Breaks Window & Starts Minneapolis Riots” – YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vurPRZbLvc 

Lara Norkus @lara_norkus

Screenshots someone posted from the videohttps://mobile.twitter.com/MattMcNeilShow/status/1265970159266795522 

The Matt McNeil Show @MattMcNeilShow

First thing today, help me identify THIS man. He apparently was the one who started to break windows. He doesn’t seem to be with the protestors and he attacks the guy filming him.

91

55 people are talking about this

dfschuck41 @dfschuck41

I’m glad they ID’d this guy, if it’s Jacob Peterson the cop this is as f’d up as it gets.

But can we talk about the rockstar who wouldn’t let him walk? Guy has a hammer and a gas mask and our man is toe to toe on him with a pizza and a J. https://twitter.com/molllygurl/status/1265864499166396421 

molly @molllygurl

convince me this guy that started shit at autozone windows is not a COP

Embedded video

101

21 people are talking about this

Sarah K. Burris pour Raw Story

Nick🇬🇧🇪🇺 @nicktolhurst

Boris Johnson ally Steve Bannon starts recruiting for alt right “gladiator” school for far right political agitators & leaders.

…if you’ve ever wondered what you would have done in the 1930s during the rise of fascism…

…you’re doing it now. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/29/steve-bannon-starts-recruiting-alt-right-gladiator-school-italy/ 

Steve Bannon starts recruiting for alt-Right ‘gladiator school’ after Italy court victory

Bannon will teach courses on politics, philosophy and economics to followers who sign up for the ‘Academy for the Judeo-Christian West’

telegraph.co.uk

256

223 people are talking about this

Natasha Sutherland @suthermer850

Been seeing some disturbing trends with agitators at these protests. https://twitter.com/freeyourmindkid/status/1267280704393617409 

🇯🇲Black🇭🇹Aziz🇳🇬aNANsi🇹🇹 @Freeyourmindkid

They arrested the man who started the fire at the Nashville Courthouse and I want to point out two things:

1. He isn’t Black.

2. He appears to have a white supremacist 3% tattoo.

🤔🤔🤔🤔

19

22 people are talking about this

Naveed Jamali

@NaveedAJamali

Watch this video. It has protestors turning over an agitator, then it has these professional white agitators clad in paintball body armor trying to start a fight with the police. These are who are behind the clashes.

1,813

· Seattle, WA
1,267 people are talking about this

Des manifestants à Washington, D.C., ont été capturés sur vidéo en remettant un agitateur à la police, tandis que d’autres agitateurs en tenue tactique de paintball semblaient essayer de commencer des combats avec la police.

Marco Rubio

@marcorubio

Two agitators in Ft.Lauderdale run to a waiting car after attacking police.

These aren’t protestors. They aren’t BLM. These are trained professional agitators.

2,699

1,887 people are talking about this

L’ancien directeur adjoint du contre-espionnage du FBI, Frank Figliuzzi, a révélé que ses anciens collègues et les forces de l’ordre qu’il connaissait reconnaissent que des agitateurs d’extrême droite tentent de déclencher des conflits importants entre la police et les manifestants. («Points de discussion» du GOP pour les manifestants violents rémunérés)

Marco Rubio

@marcorubio

Two agitators in Ft.Lauderdale run to a waiting car after attacking police.

These aren’t protestors. They aren’t BLM. These are trained professional agitators.

2,699

1,887 people are talking about this

« Il y a une présence minimale d’Antifa, mais une présence beaucoup plus inquiétante de groupes de haine racistes de droite, tels que les Boogaloo Boys qui pensent qu’une guerre civile basée sur la race s’en vient », a-t-il déclaré sur MSNBC.

Lara Logan

@laralogan

For those of you still in denial about who is directing & controlling the protests – take a close look at this. Note: they have infiltrated LE (Law Enforcement) – referred to as “friendlies”. Note their communication channels, secrecy levels, codes and PROFESSIONAL AGITATORS ref.

4,814

4,159 people are talking about this

AM Joy w/Joy Reid

@amjoyshow

White supremacist agitators infiltrating the protests revel in chaos terrorism expert Jim Cavanaugh says https://www.msnbc.com/am-joy/watch/white-supremacist-agitators-want-protests-in-chaos-expert-says-84134469893?cid=sm_npd_ms_tw_jy  via @amjoyshow

Terrorism expert: White supremacist agitators want protest chaos

White supremacist and other agitators who have allegedly infiltrated the George Floyd protests against police brutality in Minnesota are attracted to chaos and anarchy terrorism expert Jim Cavanaugh…

msnbc.com

844

670 people are talking about this

Duppy Conquerer @Cimarron_man

It seems as if outside agitators have come to these peaceful protests to commit violence. https://twitter.com/deanobeano1/status/1267443740102348803 

Dean O’Brien / Дин О’Брайeн ☦️ @DeanoBeano1

Minneapolis truck driver who drove into crowd named as Bogdan Vechirko, a native of Vinnitsa (Ukraine) who previously served in the (US backed) Ukrainian Army.

37

23 people are talking about this

OSINT OSS Smersh @cci_001

.@ularts The same cops abusing the public with excessive use of force are the same racist white assholes who are violent agitators that undermine democracy. https://twitter.com/dyllyp/status/1266166402521522176 

Dylan

@dyllyp

Replying to @dyllyp

HOLY SHIT. The cop who started the vandalizing was outted by people who know him. His name is Jacob Pederson of the St. Paul PD.

See OSINT OSS Smersh’s other Tweets

Selon une vidéo capturée par Safvan Allahverdi de l’agence Anadolu et republiée par Naveed Jamali de Newsweek, les manifestants ont remis cet homme à la police. Les manifestants ont alors regardé le groupe d’agitateurs essayer de commencer des combats avec la police. Le président Donald Trump a attaqué ces manifestants, affirmant qu’ils sont des terroristes antifa d’extrême gauche.

Naveed Jamali

@NaveedAJamali

 ·

Watch this video. It has protestors turning over an agitator, then it has these professional white agitators clad in paintball body armor trying to start a fight with the police. These are who are behind the clashes.

Naveed Jamali

@NaveedAJamali

At first you might think this a police officer because of all his tactical gear and helmet, but it isn’t. This isn’t a peaceful protestor or even a looter, it’s somebody committed to creating chaos and violence, hence the gear.

464

· Seattle, WA
244 people are talking about this

«Prends-lui le cul», peuvent-on entendre les manifestants alors qu’ils portaient l’homme à une file d’officiers.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/05/watch-dc-protesters-turn-over-agitator-to-police-then-the-agitators-try-to-start-a-fight-with-cops/

À propos des éditeurs VT

Éditeurs VT

Les VETERANS TODAY
VT Editors est un compte de publication générale géré par Jim W. Dean et Gordon Duff. Tout le contenu du présent document appartient à Jim W. Dean et Gordon Duff et est protégé par des droits d’auteur.
editors@veteranstoday.com

«Oppression», «racisme»… L’Iran, la Chine et le Venezuela commentent les événements aux Etats-Unis

«Parfait exemple de propagande» : accusé d’implication dans les troubles aux USA, Moscou répond

Traduction : MIRASTNEWS

Source : VETERANS TODAY

