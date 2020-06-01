This video was removed from YouTube. It shows exactly who broke windows at AutoZone. Please retweet and help identify the instigator. #JusticeForFloyd
Des tonnes de Preuves : Suprémacistes blancs, Proud Boys, Police, tous les faux manifestants payés exposés
Les manifestants disent que les Proud Boys sont les plus violents, attendant que Trump les appelle terroristes … et se demandant qui les dirige et les paie
VT trouve un mélange intéressant et maintenant les preuves affluent. Les manifestants portent des instructions imprimées, les faux manifestants, ceux avec du paintball ou du matériel SWAT, les Proud Boys, les types anti-verrouillage de DeVos-Prince payés et les blancs Suprémacistes.
Derrière eux, les chefs d’équipe de l’École du renseignement de l’armée des Etats-Unis d’Amérique et les équipes de la «Gladiator School» de Steve Bannon ont reçu de l’argent MAGA / MEGA du Kosher Nostra. Regardez ce flic de Minneapolis briser les fenêtres d’Auto Zone, comme le souligne Kevin Barrett, formé à ces tactiques par les Israéliens:
Keith Ellison
✔ @keithellison
This man doesn’t look like any civil rights protestor I have ever seen. Looks like a provocateur. Can anyone ID him? “Suspicious Man Breaks Window & Starts Minneapolis Riots” – YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vurPRZbLvc …
Screenshots someone posted from the videohttps://mobile.twitter.com/MattMcNeilShow/status/1265970159266795522 …The Matt McNeil Show @MattMcNeilShow
First thing today, help me identify THIS man. He apparently was the one who started to break windows. He doesn’t seem to be with the protestors and he attacks the guy filming him.
I’m glad they ID’d this guy, if it’s Jacob Peterson the cop this is as f’d up as it gets.
But can we talk about the rockstar who wouldn’t let him walk? Guy has a hammer and a gas mask and our man is toe to toe on him with a pizza and a J. https://twitter.com/molllygurl/status/1265864499166396421 …molly @molllygurl
convince me this guy that started shit at autozone windows is not a COP
Sarah K. Burris pour Raw Story
Boris Johnson ally Steve Bannon starts recruiting for alt right “gladiator” school for far right political agitators & leaders.
…if you’ve ever wondered what you would have done in the 1930s during the rise of fascism…
…you’re doing it now. https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2020/05/29/steve-bannon-starts-recruiting-alt-right-gladiator-school-italy/ …
Steve Bannon starts recruiting for alt-Right ‘gladiator school’ after Italy court victory
Bannon will teach courses on politics, philosophy and economics to followers who sign up for the ‘Academy for the Judeo-Christian West’
telegraph.co.uk
Been seeing some disturbing trends with agitators at these protests. https://twitter.com/freeyourmindkid/status/1267280704393617409 …BlackAzizaNANsi @Freeyourmindkid
They arrested the man who started the fire at the Nashville Courthouse and I want to point out two things:
1. He isn’t Black.
2. He appears to have a white supremacist 3% tattoo.
Watch this video. It has protestors turning over an agitator, then it has these professional white agitators clad in paintball body armor trying to start a fight with the police. These are who are behind the clashes.
Des manifestants à Washington, D.C., ont été capturés sur vidéo en remettant un agitateur à la police, tandis que d’autres agitateurs en tenue tactique de paintball semblaient essayer de commencer des combats avec la police.
Two agitators in Ft.Lauderdale run to a waiting car after attacking police.
These aren’t protestors. They aren’t BLM. These are trained professional agitators.
L’ancien directeur adjoint du contre-espionnage du FBI, Frank Figliuzzi, a révélé que ses anciens collègues et les forces de l’ordre qu’il connaissait reconnaissent que des agitateurs d’extrême droite tentent de déclencher des conflits importants entre la police et les manifestants. («Points de discussion» du GOP pour les manifestants violents rémunérés)
« Il y a une présence minimale d’Antifa, mais une présence beaucoup plus inquiétante de groupes de haine racistes de droite, tels que les Boogaloo Boys qui pensent qu’une guerre civile basée sur la race s’en vient », a-t-il déclaré sur MSNBC.
For those of you still in denial about who is directing & controlling the protests – take a close look at this. Note: they have infiltrated LE (Law Enforcement) – referred to as “friendlies”. Note their communication channels, secrecy levels, codes and PROFESSIONAL AGITATORS ref.
White supremacist agitators infiltrating the #GeorgeFloyd protests revel in chaos terrorism expert Jim Cavanaugh says https://www.msnbc.com/am-joy/watch/white-supremacist-agitators-want-protests-in-chaos-expert-says-84134469893?cid=sm_npd_ms_tw_jy … via @amjoyshow
Terrorism expert: White supremacist agitators want protest chaos
White supremacist and other agitators who have allegedly infiltrated the George Floyd protests against police brutality in Minnesota are attracted to chaos and anarchy terrorism expert Jim Cavanaugh…
msnbc.com
It seems as if outside agitators have come to these peaceful protests to commit violence. https://twitter.com/deanobeano1/status/1267443740102348803 …Dean O’Brien / Дин О’Брайeн @DeanoBeano1
Minneapolis truck driver who drove into crowd named as Bogdan Vechirko, a native of Vinnitsa (Ukraine) who previously served in the (US backed) Ukrainian Army.
.@ularts The same cops abusing the public with excessive use of force are the same racist white assholes who are violent agitators that undermine democracy. https://twitter.com/dyllyp/status/1266166402521522176 …
Dylan
✔ @dyllypReplying to @dyllyp
HOLY SHIT. The cop who started the vandalizing was outted by people who know him. His name is Jacob Pederson of the St. Paul PD.
Selon une vidéo capturée par Safvan Allahverdi de l’agence Anadolu et republiée par Naveed Jamali de Newsweek, les manifestants ont remis cet homme à la police. Les manifestants ont alors regardé le groupe d’agitateurs essayer de commencer des combats avec la police. Le président Donald Trump a attaqué ces manifestants, affirmant qu’ils sont des terroristes antifa d’extrême gauche.
At first you might think this a police officer because of all his tactical gear and helmet, but it isn’t. This isn’t a peaceful protestor or even a looter, it’s somebody committed to creating chaos and violence, hence the gear.
«Prends-lui le cul», peuvent-on entendre les manifestants alors qu’ils portaient l’homme à une file d’officiers.
https://www.rawstory.com/2020/05/watch-dc-protesters-turn-over-agitator-to-police-then-the-agitators-try-to-start-a-fight-with-cops/
À propos des éditeurs VT
«Oppression», «racisme»… L’Iran, la Chine et le Venezuela commentent les événements aux Etats-Unis
«Parfait exemple de propagande» : accusé d’implication dans les troubles aux USA, Moscou répond
Traduction : MIRASTNEWS
Source : VETERANS TODAY
