Les drapeaux rouges montent en flèche alors que les grandes entreprises pharmaceutiques seront exemptées des réclamations en matière de responsabilité vaccinale COVID-19

The #2 most-engaged post on Facebook today is a Breitbart video of a group of doctors claiming that hydroxychloroquine is « a cure for Covid » and « you don’t need a mask. » 14 million views in 6 hours. (For scale, Plandemic got ~8 million in a few days.)

